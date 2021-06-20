CASCADE, Iowa – Authorities say an Iowa woman led law enforcement on a high-speed chase with speeds of 100 mph early this morning in Dubuque County. A passenger is accused of smashing lock boxes at an automobile dealership in Jackson County.
Marissa C. Padavich, 25, of Davenport, Iowa, was arrested at 3:36 a.m. today in Cascade on charges of eluding, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked.
Court documents state that a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted to stop Padavich’s vehicle for speeding and operating without license plates at approximately 2:19 a.m. while she traveled north on U.S. 61 and Skyline Road.
Padavich’s vehicle failed to stop and led authorities on a high-speed chase south onto U.S. 151 with speeds as high as 100 mph, documents state.
The vehicle exited the highway and traveled south on Iowa 136 into Cascade, attempted to elude authorities by turning down a side street. The vehicle eventually stopped after it struck a drainage culvert in Cascade.
Padavich told authorities that she didn’t stop because she was afraid to go to jail.
Authorities found methamphetamine in Padavich’s possession and a “machete-style knife” tucked between the front driver’s seat and center console.
One of Padavich's two passengers, Michael C. Marshall, 41, of Silvis, Ill., was arrested and charged with possession of burglary tools and possession of stolen property.
Padavich told authorities that she was driving Marshall around Maquoketa, Iowa, while he attempted to steal a car at Brad Deery Motors. She stated that Marshall was smashing lock boxes to vehicles at the dealership, according to documents.