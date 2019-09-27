For Peosta, Iowa, resident Kathy Wilgenbusch, Friday morning’s Iowa Fraud Fighters event at Diamond Jo Casino hit close to home.
Wilgenbusch said her parents recently were the victims of identity theft. That experience compelled her to learn more about the ways in which scammers defraud their victims.
“What I learned today is that it is more common than I expected,” she said. “We heard real stories about real people who have been affected by fraud.”
Wilgenbusch was among 125 people who attended a pair of informational sessions hosted by the Iowa Insurance Division and Iowa Attorney General’s Office.
Americans lost $1.5 billion to fraud last year, according to the Federal Trade Commission. That represents an increase of 38% over the previous year.
Al Perales, an investigator with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, said the losses almost certainly are much higher.
“What we often find is that, when people learn they are the victims of fraud, they don’t want to say something,” he said. “They don’t want to admit to their son or daughter that they lost money because they don’t want their kids to take away their phone or take control over their finances.”
Sonya Sellmeyer, a consumer advocacy officer with the Iowa Insurance Division, explained that the elderly often are targeted in scams. Those who are widowed or divorced are even more likely to find themselves in the crosshairs.
Sellmeyer explained that scammers attempt to contact their victims in a variety of ways. This includes by telephone, via traditional mail and by simply knocking on the door.
More recently, criminals have used email and social media to establish contacts with the people they hope to defraud. Officials even described an incident where a fraudster initially contacted a victim while playing the online game “Words With Friends.”
“The more technology improves, the more ways they have to get at you,” Sellmeyer said.
Perales said the “spoofing” of phone numbers has become one of the most common ways to reach unsuspecting individuals.
By using a simple phone application, scammers can change the number that appears on a recipient’s caller ID. Oftentimes, this method is used to show a local area code for calls actually originating outside of the area.
Perales emphasized that one should never answer a call from an unfamiliar number. He noted that merely picking up the phone and saying “hello” can confirm that your phone number is active and lead to one being included on additional scam phone calls.
Thankfully, there are ways people can protect themselves, including asking many questions, keeping a close eye financial accounts and reporting fraud to the proper authorities.
Sellmeyer said residents should keep one general rule in mind when they receive offers involving prizes or high-yield investments.
“If it seems like it’s too good to be true, it probably is,” she said.
Jean Leute, of East Dubuque, Ill., was among the attendees. She particularly was interested in the portion of the meeting focused on spoofed phone calls.
Leute acknowledged that seeing local numbers appear on one’s caller ID can “mess with your mind.” She has resolved to ignore all calls she doesn’t recognize.
“It was nice to hear them talk about it, and it helped reaffirm for me that I am doing the right thing by not answering those calls,” she said. “Now, I want to take this information and pass it on. I want to tell family and friends what I have learned.”
Leute said it was reassuring to learn there are resources available for those being targeted by fraud.
“It is good to know that we do have this office and we do have people to call,” she said. “If your gut tells you something is wrong, it is best to make that call and report it or ask questions.”
Those who spot scams and fraud can call:
- Iowa Insurance Division, 515-281-5705
- Iowa Attorney General’s Office, 515-281-5926
- Legal Hotline for Older Iowans, 800-992-8161
- Elder Abuse, Neglect or Financial Exploitation, 800-532-3213.