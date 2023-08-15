MANCHESTER, Iowa — The City of Manchester recently held a grand opening for its first “urban wetland,” celebrating the completion of what officials hope is a step toward preventing flooding and keeping the city’s drinking water safe.
Manchester City Manager Tim Vick said the project has been underway for three and a half years and will help mitigate the nitrates they are seeing in their water systems. The project started after the city proposed the construction of two stormwater wetlands located within the city limits on land owned by the Good Neighbor Society and Wes Schulte.
The city reached out to Limestone Bluffs Resource Conservation and Development for assistance with writing the grant for the project. Officials received funding from Water Infrastructure Fund and Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship.
Recommended for you
“This really started off as a public-private partnership because we built these structures on private property,” Vick said. “We had to find some property owners who were willing to work with the city to develop and install these wetlands. Once we were able to identify a location, we had to do some studying to see how big a wetland we could develop, the size of the drainage area and water concentration flowing through. We’re fortunate to already have some tile lines that feed into this, so it’s continuously getting water. Even as dry as it is right now, we’re still getting water in the wetlands.”
The project targets the unnamed tributary that flows in the city through a senior care community, a park and several residential neighborhoods before it empties into the Maquoketa River and eventually flows into the Mississippi River. This project will aid in decreasing excess nutrients from urban and rural landscapes entering local surface and groundwater prior to emptying into the Maquoketa.
These nitrates are often runoffs from farming and lawn care. Wetlands serve as a natural “capture and release system” for the water, provide places for it to slow down and allow microscopic organisms to transform the harmful nitrates into benign nitrogen gas.
The wetlands are a sustainable, low-cost means to decrease nutrients in the source water of Manchester’s municipal water supply. Currently, Manchester uses nitrate removal systems for three of its five public wells. It is anticipated the wetlands will decrease nitrate levels over time in the public wells and aid in decreasing the cost of operation of the system.
“We do nitrate reduction right now with our wells, so we’re trying to see if there’s other ways for us to be proactive in reducing those nitrates,” said Vick. “The DNR has a maximum concentration level for nitrates because it has an impact on infants and the elderly. We’re trying to mitigate that chemical from getting in the water system to meet certain standards in the drinking water we send out.”
In addition to removing nitrates from the water, Vick said the wetlands also will reduce the risk of flash floods now that the excess water has somewhere to go.
If this wetland proves successful, officials are looking for other locations in the city where others could be installed.
“We try to slow down the discharge of water flowing off farm fields into the community and protect houses down below,” he said. “As we’re looking at how this pilot project works, we’re looking at other waterways we have in our community to see if this is something that can fit in those neighborhoods. A lot of it is to protect our wellhead capture areas for our drinking water, but it’s also about that flood control, and we’re also looking at wildlife and insects that help pollinate our farmers.”