MANCHESTER, Iowa — The City of Manchester recently held a grand opening for its first “urban wetland,” celebrating the completion of what officials hope is a step toward preventing flooding and keeping the city’s drinking water safe.

Manchester City Manager Tim Vick said the project has been underway for three and a half years and will help mitigate the nitrates they are seeing in their water systems. The project started after the city proposed the construction of two stormwater wetlands located within the city limits on land owned by the Good Neighbor Society and Wes Schulte.

