Three people were injured in a fire Monday in downtown Dubuque, but the efforts of firefighters potentially prevented the situation from being significantly worse.
Firefighters rescued four people from the building at the corner of West 11th and Main streets after the fire was reported at about 12:30 p.m. The building contains residential units as well as businesses such as Outside the Lines Art Gallery and Jack’s Lounge.
A press release stated that some occupants were “trapped by smoke on the upper floors.”
“(The) fire was brought under control while rescues were made by ground ladders,” the release states.
Three of the people were ushered to safety from the third floor on the Main Street side of the building, according to Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Esser.
Firefighters at the scene could be seen guiding a woman down from a smoke-filled, third-floor unit.
Those three were taken by ambulance for treatment due to smoke inhalation. Their names have not been released.
A fourth person was rescued by firefighters from a second-floor roof, Esser said. That person’s name also was not released.
“When we showed up, we had smoke throughout the whole building,” Esser said. “We had fire coming through a first-floor window on the alley side, and we had a victim on the roof on the alley side.”
Michael Rabagia lives on the second floor of the building and was eating lunch when smoke alarms began to sound.
“I thought somebody had burned something on the stove,” he said. “Then, I heard the fire trucks. I opened the door to the hallway, and it was completely full of smoke. I crawled to the stairs and escaped. The smoke was all the way down to the floor.”
Rabagia has lived in the building for nine years.
“We’ve never had any type of fire,” he said.
The fire started in a first-floor kitchen, according to authorities. It was knocked down about 10 minutes after firefighters arrived on the scene.
Emergency communication scanner traffic indicated that the occupants of as many as six units were displaced by the fire.
Connie Twining owns Outside the Lines Art Gallery with Stormy Mochal.
Twining said she was running the gallery of the business in Galena, Ill., when she was informed of the fire by an employee.
“I wanted to race there, but Stormy was closer than me,” she said. “As much as it killed me to stay in Galena, I needed to keep the store open there. Life’s got to go on. We’ve got a business to run.”
Twining said no one in her business was injured and that, as of Monday night, nothing seems to be damaged. The owners quickly contacted their insurance company and a cleaning company, which already installed fans with filters to purify the air.
“It’s just elbow grease from here on,” Twining said. “We’ll close for a day or two. We’re not completely sure how long until we can get in there.”
Efforts to reach the owner of Jack’s Lounge were unsuccessful.