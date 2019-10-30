The patriarch of a Midwestern pizza chain with multiple Dubuque and tri-state locations has died.
Joe “Happy Joe” Whitty, founder of Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream, died Tuesday morning, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. He died “surrounded by his loving family and close friends,” the post stated.
Whitty founded the pizza chain in Davenport, Iowa, and it expanded to more than 60 locations throughout the Midwest. Tri-state stores are located in Dubuque, Cascade, Dyersville and Maquoketa in Iowa; East Dubuque, Ill.; and Lancaster, Wis.
“Joe was deeply loved by his family and friends, and the loss that will be felt by his passing cannot be put into words,” restaurant officials wrote in the Facebook post. “In addition to his family, those of us who had the opportunity to work with him are without words to express this tremendous loss.”