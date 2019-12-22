SPECIAL AUDIENCE
“The Nutcracker,” 2 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W.
8th St. The Dubuque City Youth Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” is a yearly tradition for many families in the tri-state area and beyond. Join the incredibly talented students as they dance through the journey of Clara meeting her Nutcracker and the adventures they have through a world of mice and fairies. With something new each year, this show is always a treat.
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
“A Nice Family Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road. It’s Christmas Eve, and a reporter on the brink of being fired has been assigned a story about a typical family Christmas — his family’s Christmas. He goes home to his widowed mother, crazy uncle, eccentric grandmother, battling siblings and their neurotic spouses. But when they learn that he’s writing an article about them, the fruitcake hits the fan. Will the magic of Christmas bring this family back together?
Monday
Veterans’ Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., Veterans’ Freedom Center, 2245 Kerper Boulevard.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon intermediate line dancing.
Senior Citizen Activities 10 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-3 p.m. open canasta; 12:30-4:30 p.m. ACBL duplicate bridge; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Spirits Bar & Grill, 1111 Dodge St. Singles only.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road. Meets every Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Avenue, Bartels Conference Room. Details: 563-556-4975.
Tuesday
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St. Entrance on 13th St., lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. dominoes and cards.
Thursday
Senior Citizen Activities 11:30 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Adult LGBTQ+ Group, 4:30 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Avenue. Social support for adults who identify as lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender and/or queer.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.
Friday
Winter Plunge Camp, 8 a.m., Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa. Plunge into winter break by exploring the great outdoors. Kids will learn about outdoor survival skills, snowshoeing and more. Bring your snow pants, snow boots and warm clothes.
Senior Citizen Activities, 10 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon birthday/anniversary party.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
PERFORMING ARTS
today
David Minnihan and Roy Schroedl, 1:30 p.m., Tips Up Food & Spirits-Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road. Playing live from 1:30-5:30 p.m.
“Elf Jingle’s Christmas Surprise,” 2 p.m., Hazel Green Opera House, 2130 Main St., Hazel Green, Wis. Curmudgeonly Elf Jingle thinks children are just greedy, as he and Mrs. Claus look over some letters on Christmas Eve.
The Milk Man’s Kids, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff, Port of Dubuque.
Jessi Alice — Holiday Jazz, 7 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. 7th St. Celebrate the holidays with jazz from Dubuque’s Jessi Alice. Blending folk’s acoustic intimacy with the harmonic depth of jazz for an introspective, uplifting sound all her own.
Thursday
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dancing music from big band to oldies plus requests.
Blu Flame, 6 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive. Blu Flame features Marcus DeJesus on guitar and Cathy Goodman on vocals, bringing you jazz and a little bossa nova.
Salsa Night with Adam’s Dance Connection, 6 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. 7th St. Enjoy a free salsa lesson with Adam Kieffer of Adam’s Dance Connection from 6-7 p.m., then dance into the evening. Bring a partner or come solo, all are welcome. Visit: adamsdanceconnection.com.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday
5th Fret, 5 p.m., Tips Up Food & Spirits-Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road. Playing live from 5-9 p.m.
Ron Lubbers, 6 p.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Ron sings dance and song requests. Singing Elvis, Neil Diamond, Frank Sinatra, George Strait, Alan Jackson and many more.
Steve & Randy, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Katie Sullivan, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowds Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. Highway 20, Galena, Ill. Soulful energetic folk/rock tunes, bluesy guitar riffs and groovin’ versions of Irish pub tunes dominate Katie Sullivan’s performances.
Tony Walker, 8 p.m., Galena Brewing Company, 227 N. Main St., Galena, Ill. Tony Walker is a band of one. He plays songs everyone knows on acoustic guitar while playing drums with his feet.
Jeff Spradly and Kris Keing, 8 p.m., Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St., Hotel Julien Dubuque. Join us for live acoustic music from Jeff Spradly and Kris Keing from 8-11 p.m.
Live & Local Concert Series — Holiday Edition, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. 7th St. Up & coming regional musicians join forces for an intimate series, hosted by Will Wilkerson. Smokestack offers delicious food & drink for purchase and the 2nd floor gallery and rooftops are always open.
Saturday
Hoffman, Troy, Marceau, 1:30 p.m., Tips Up Food & Spirits-Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road. Playing live from 1:30-5:30 p.m.
Mixed Emotions Band, 2 p.m., Burkey’s Bar & Grill, 10638 Key West Drive. Featuring classic rock and country.
Adam Beck & Amber Dawn, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 South Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Melanie Devaney, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Company, 67 Main St.
Roy Schroedl, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Dr, suite 100.
Katie Sullivan, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. Highway 20, Galena, Ill. Soulful energetic folk/rock tunes, bluesy guitar riffs and groovin’ versions of Irish pub tunes dominate Katie Sullivan’s performances.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Spirits Bar & Grill, 1111 Dodge St.
Allegro Audio: Sepia Winter 2019 USA Tour, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. 7th St. Allegro Audio presents Sepia, UK native on a US tour, cross-genre electronica & dubstep featuring Midwest DJs Snake Blood, Medicine Place, and Hoax. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door.
Josh and Rob Yeltman, 8 p.m., Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St., Hotel Julien Dubuque. Join us for live acoustic music from Josh and Rob Yeltman from 8-11 p.m.
Tony Walker, 9 p.m., Dog House, 1646 Asbury Road.
VISUAL ARTS
Sunday
Home for the Holidays, 11 a.m., 2241 Lincoln Avenue. The Dubuque County Historical Society is seeking photography submissions for our upcoming exhibit, Dubuque Traditions: A Photographic Experience.
Monday
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Sunday
Al-Anon Missing Link, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B; alateen (ages 12 and older) room 1H; younger alateen (ages 7-11) room 6B.
LIFESTYLE
Friday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45 a.m., meeting follows at 9 a.m. Call 563-542-0782.
FOOD & DRINK
Monday
Festivus Celebration, 7 p.m., Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St., Hotel Julien Dubuque. Join us as we pay tribute to this classic Seinfeld holiday. Start the evening with a Seinfeld Trivia, where you can win prizes. Enjoy happy hour all night long, Festivus activities and more.
Tuesday
Old-Fashioned Christmas Eve Dinner, 5 p.m., Caroline’s Restaurant, 200 Main St., Hotel Julien Dubuque. Celebrate the true spirit of the holidays at Caroline’s. Enjoy a delicious dinner with family, inspired by Christmas past.
Thursday
Dollar Burger Night, 5 p.m., Millennium Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Join us every Thursday night for ONE DOLLAR burgers. Purchase any beverage, and your burger is only a buck. Toppings are only 50 cents each. Burgers start at 5 and end at 9.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Monday
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, 12:30 p.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. Games take place from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
Thursday
Cocoa Slime, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Make gooey cocoa slime to take home. Pre-registration required. Ages first (with parent)-fifth grades.
Winter DIY: Advanced Snowflakes, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Come learn the fine art of making snowflakes so fancy, you can’t use scissors. Ages sixth grade and up, including adults.
Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 South Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Friday
Cocoa Slime, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Make gooey cocoa slime to take home. Pre-registration required. Ages first (with parent)-fifth grades .
Cocoa Slime, 1:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 3rd Avenue NE. Make gooey cocoa slime to take home. Pre-registration required. Ages first (w/parent)-fifth grades.
Winter DIY: Advanced Snowflakes, 1:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 3rd Avenue NE. Come learn the fine art of making snowflakes so fancy, you can’t use scissors. Ages sixth grade and up, including adults.