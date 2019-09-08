EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque School Board members likely will again ask voters to sign off on funding for an expansion at the district’s high school.
Board members recently approved a contract with FEH Design to design an addition at the building that would house the district’s elementary school. They are aiming for a March referendum to secure an estimated $10 million in bonds to support the project.
Though the project price tag hasn’t changed since a $12 million bond measure failed in April, district leaders hope to secure alternative funding sources to make up the difference.
“We’re trying to keep it at what we initially went for,” board President Glen Foote said. “We’re changing the amount that we are asking from voters.”
Only 44% of voters supported the effort in April.
Foote said problems with the district’s elementary school have persisted. District officials recently were forced to make repairs to the school’s air-conditioning system.
A single-campus solution is preferred.
“There’s many different aspects that we laid out last time explaining why the district needs this project,” Foote said. “A lot of that still stands.”
This time around, school board members hope to win over enough voters by lowering the tax burden on residents and providing a more detailed plan of what the addition would look like, Foote said.
School Board Member Don Kussmaul said the board is looking at a variety of funding methods, including potential state programs and in-kind donations from local businesses.
“I think it has a better chance than last time,” Foote said. “We would like to see it be successful. It all depends on the voters.”
Foote said the board also is paying FEH Design to draft detailed plans of what the addition and renovations to the high school will look like in order to provide voters a better understanding of the finished product.
“One thing we heard from voters last time was that they wanted more concrete details,” Foote said. “We’re going to try to provide something they can see and understand.”
Foote stressed that work remains before the school board officially votes to hold the referendum in March. He said the current plan is to finalize the decision in October or November.