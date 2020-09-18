A symbol of Dubuque’s downtown renovation efforts began a journey to its new home 50 years ago this week.
Walser Rapid Transit Co. began removing the Dubuque Town Clock in four sections from its home atop a building at 825 Main St., in September 1970.
A full page of photos of the operation, titled, “The Day Time Flew in Dubuque,” appeared in the Sept. 15, 1970, edition of the Telegraph Herald. In the photos, onlookers watch as the top of the clock tower is raised aloft by a towering crane.
Planners of a pedestrian plaza at Seventh and Main streets had sought a vertical feature to serve as the central feature of the site’s design.
They identified the historic clock as an object “important in the history of Dubuque” that had “historic relationship to the area, its classical appearance and proportions and its function,” according to a July 1970 story in the TH.
The Dubuque City Council approved the relocation of the clock in July 1970, but the decision was contingent upon the exclusive use of private funds for the project. After 14 months, volunteers had raised the necessary $70,000 through a telethon and a “Buck Night” fundraising effort that sent more than 120 members of seven Dubuque service organizations on a door-to-door campaign to raise money.
The removal process began Sept. 11, 1970.
The clock tower was removed in four sections, and then taken to a city storage yard on 11th Street for five months of refurbishing. Crews sandblasted the clock’s exterior of decorative tin and wood and gave the clock a new coat of white paint.
Placement of the sections of the clock at Town Clock Plaza began on Feb. 12, 1971.
The 13-ton “tower” section of the landmark was bolted to the platform of a four-column pedestal Feb. 15, 1971. The nine-ton, four-sided faces of the clock were set in place Feb. 16.
Reassembled at its new home, the clock appeared taller than it did at its former location, 108 feet above street level on a three-story building at 825 Main St. Actually, the relocated clock only stood about 2 feet taller.
Town Clock Plaza was reopened to vehicular traffic after the Dubuque City Council voted 6-1 on Jan. 8, 2002. The decision ended five years of heated discussion about tearing up the pedestrian mall that some residents had blamed for harming Main Street businesses.