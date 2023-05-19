8 p.m. both nights. The DSO collaborates with local bands for its annual concert covering country hits. Must be 21 or older to attend. Admission: $25 to $45. Tickets available at: dubuquetickets.diamondjo.com or by calling 563-690-4750. More information: dubuquesymphony.org.
Saturday, National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, 350 E. Third St.
8 to 10 a.m. The museum is partnering with Dubuque County Conservation Board and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Dubuque County Master Gardeners to help add native species to your yard. Plants are available for a small suggested donation, and proceeds will go back to the river museum conservation program. More information: bit.ly/3MOW9ER.
Saturday, Apple River Fort State Historic Site, 311 E. Myrtle St., Elizabeth, Ill.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A full day of cooking demonstrations with real recipes and tools from the 1830s. For health and safety reasons, visitors will not be allowed to eat food made on site but are welcome to take home free recipe copies. Admission: Free. More information: appleriverfort.org/calendar.
Saturday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old
Highway Road.
Gates open at noon, show starts at 2 p.m. The 2XTREME Monster Truck Series will feature World Famous Monsters, FMX and RZR Backflip. Admission: $27 for adult general admission, $17 for child general admission, $10 for general parking (ticket purchases include additional fees). Tickets available at: tickets.2xtremeracingseries.com/dubuque2023. More information: 2xtremeracingseries.com/dubuque-2023.
Saturday, Dyersville Commercial Club Park & Events Center, 225 11th St. SE, Dyersville, Iowa
7 p.m. to midnight. The free event will feature music from Beau Timmerman and The Dutch Lillies. Donations will be accepted and will go to benefit the Dyersville Volunteer Fire Department.
Sunday, Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Celebrate springtime throughout the arboretum — meet costumed characters, check out games and activities and more. Food, drinks and ice cream will be available for purchase. Tickets available at the gate. Admission: $1 per person. More information: dubuquearboretum.net/childrens-spring-party.
