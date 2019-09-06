PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Police said a Prairie du Chien resident was severely injured Wednesday night when he was hit by a train.
The man told police that he was wearing headphones and did not hear the train coming.
The 23-year-old sustained severe injuries to his right arm when a BNSF Railway train struck him as it passed at about 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to Police Chief Kyle Teynor. He declined to release the name of the man Thursday.
The man was taken by ambulance to Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien for treatment.
Police said the man reported that he was wearing headphones and did not hear the train approaching him. Train operators activated their horn and emergency brakes, but they were unable to stop before striking the victim, according to a press release.
The Parrish and Mooney streets railway crossings in Prairie du Chien were blocked for about one hour after the man was hit, the release stated.
Because the incident occurred on BNSF property, the company’s police department will oversee the investigation and determine whether to cite the victim, Teynor said.
Walking on tracks is considered trespassing. Crossing only is allowed at designated railway crossings.