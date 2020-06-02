LANCASTER, Wis. -- The Grant County Fair Board intends to move forward with the event as scheduled but is developing multiple plans to ensure safe operations at the annual event, scheduled to take place Wednesday, Aug. 19, through Sunday, Aug. 23.
Although some pre-fair exhibits have been canceled, the board remains in contact with the Grant County Health Department and intends to use reopening guidelines published by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, according to a press release.
The fair might not operate at full capacity, and some exhibitors might have to limit the number of projects and animals exhibited to one in each department. That will help limit the number of people in attendance and during judging, reducing the likelihood of spreading COVID-19.
Final decisions will be made no later than Wednesday, July 1, the release stated.