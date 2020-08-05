The Dubuque Community Schools superintendent is recommending that district officials push back the first day of school by 10 days to Aug. 24.
Stan Rheingans announced the proposal in a message to families and staff on Tuesday evening. If the school board approves the change at its meeting next week, the first day of school would move from Aug. 14 to Aug. 24, the originally scheduled first day of school.
The later start date will give district leaders more time to work with local public health officials to iron out details of how they will perform contact tracing and communicate with parents about positive COVID-19 cases when students return to the classroom, Rheingans said in an interview.
“The more information we’ve received, really, since late last week from the state, and then in our conversations with the county health folks and the city health folks … it just really is clear there’s so many nuances in what needs to be developed and communicating to parents that we just won’t be able to do it in a timely way,” he said.
Board members in June moved up the start of the 2020-2021 school year to Aug. 14 in an effort to make up for instructional time lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, state officials released guidance last week for when they would permit schools to switch to remote learning based on COVID-19 transmission in local communities.
Dubuque district officials plan to start out the school year with students alternating in-person attendance and remote learning days, though families have the option to choose an entirely virtual education for their children.
Rheingans said in an interview that officials had been waiting on state guidance about contact tracing and notifying families about positive COVID-19 cases. However, the state’s directives put those decisions in the hands of local decision makers, he said.
“The most common question I get from parents right now who are wondering about whether they made the right choice between the hybrid and online, is what will that contact tracing look like and how will we know when there’s a child in my kid’s classroom who’s been exposed and tested positive,” Rheingans said.
As district leaders started talking with county and city health officials, it became clear that they would need additional time to iron out a clear plan so parents can decide which mode of instruction is best for their children.
Rheingans said the decision to push back the first day of school was made easier because it aligns with the district’s original calendar. He acknowledged that that would mean students lose the extra instructional days.
“That’s just the trade-off we have to make to give parents a clearer choice and communicate about how all this is going to happen,” Rheingans said.
He apologized for the late change but said he wanted to let families know so they could make arrangements for the week of Aug. 17. He emphasized that no decision on the matter will be finalized until school board members vote on it.
In the proposed modification, orientation days would be on Thursday, Aug. 20, and Friday, Aug. 21.
School Board President Tami Ryan said that based on the information Rheingans shared with her, it makes sense to take some time to work with local health officials and to move back the start of the school year.
“I hope that the families of the school district understand that we are doing the best thing we can to make sure that we’re making decisions based on the information that we’re given,” Ryan said.