News in your town

Bellevue considering opening all streets to ATVs

Former Dubuque ... And All That Jazz! postpones remaining events

7 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; hospitalizations decrease

Longtime Dubuque volunteer, benefactor remembered as 'get-things-done kind of guy'

Jo Daviess County prepares for worst as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Union leaders pass 'no confidence' vote for Delaware County sheriff

Report: $3.25 million in repairs needed among historic, downtown Dubuque buildings

Parent company of ED plant announces net loss in second quarter of 2020

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

UPDATED: Dubuque City Council to meet Thursday to consider mask mandate

Fundraiser for Dubuque hospital goes virtual

Police: Woman chases man with knife, assaults officers in Dubuque

Former Dubuque ... And All That Jazz! postpones remaining events

Parent company of ED plant announces net loss in second quarter of 2020

Dubuque Symphony cancels Ultimate Country Hits concerts

Country star's Dubuque performance rescheduled

2 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

Longtime Dubuque bowling alley to permanently close

4 local 4-H members receive project awards

Grant County Historical Society to launch inventory of Rountree artifacts

Guttenberg to host fish fry Friday, youth fishing tournament Saturday

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

Dyersville receives grant to help pave, relocate portion of Heritage Trail

Community dialogue session to address Platteville strategic plan

Applications available for Jackson County Habitat for Humanity home

City of Lancaster awarded 4 grants for park improvements

Lafayette County receives $2,200 donation

Dubuque County Library, Conservation plan Tale Trail at Swiss Valley

Mineral Point to conduct smoke testing of sanitary sewers

Galena receives $1.6 million loan for water main replacement

State announces $688,000 in grants for Jo Daviess County

Dubuque council OKs agreement for $10 million Millwork District project, other measures

Dubuque man linked to marijuana ring sentenced to probation

Delaware County to hold second 'dairy box distribution'

Corrections

Local law enforcement reports

While Dubuque County Fair attendance falls due to COVID-19 concerns, organizers consider event a 'success'

Drive-up event to receive masks, other school supplies on Friday in Dubuque

Dubuque's Test Iowa site greatly increases hours for COVID-19 sample appointments

Sunnycrest employee tests positive for COVID-19, but possibly exposed residents negative