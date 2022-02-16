Five candidates vying for a vacant Dubuque City Council seat on Tuesday night discussed issues facing the city.
Carla Anderson, Hilary Dalton, Erik Kronstedt, R.R.S. Stewart and Katy Wethal answered questions during a forum hosted by the Dubuque League of Women Voters at the Historic Federal Building. Two other candidates for the seat did not participate.
Those five are among the candidates running for the council’s Ward 4 seat in the March 1 primary election. The seat previously was held by Mayor Brad Cavanagh. The top two vote-getters will advance to the March 29 special election.
Early on in the forum, the candidates were asked what made them an ideal choice to fill the City Council seat.
Former union carpenter Carla Anderson pointed to her experience serving on multiple City of Dubuque commissions and her time serving in the military.
R.R.S. Stewart, whose employment includes serving as a consultant as well as adjunct faculty at local colleges, detailed her experience growing up and working in Ward 4 throughout her life.
Digital support technician Hilary Dalton said she always has had a passion for public service and will do her best to serve the community.
Both Erik Kronstedt and Katy Wethal, who work as a production materials planner and nurse practitioner, respectively, said their careers have given them the skill sets to listen to constituents and to coordinate to come up with solutions.
“I want to hear our neighbors and see what they have to say, “ Kronstedt said. “I want to see what we can do to make this place better.”
All of the candidates were asked to list a City Council decision with which they disagreed, as well as one with which they agreed.
Anderson said she appreciates city efforts to encourage more diversity in the community, but she disagrees with the city’s handling of the Five Flags Center and a proposed project to construct a new center for $74 million, arguing that the council should have requested an updated price estimate for the project sooner than last week.
Dalton said she does not approve of the city’s handling of Mystique Community Ice Center, which came under city management last year. She pointed to multiple issues with the center, including ongoing structural deficiencies and a lack of a plan for the facility’s future.
“There is a lot of anger regarding what the situation is with the ice-skating rink,” Dalton said. “It represents poor long-term fiscal planning.”
Both Kronstedt and Stewart expressed their opposition to a recent vote by City Council members to rezone a 156-acre property from agricultural to planned industrial, pointing to widespread opposition from residents living near the property. The property lies northwest of the Southwest Arterial-U.S. 61/151 intersection, and the city intends to use it for a new industrial park.
“The City Council said we need to vote to answer these people’s questions,” Stewart said. “I was really taken aback by that vote.”
Wethal said she was concerned by the council’s decision to require the construction of sidewalks along a portion of John F. Kennedy Road, arguing that a widespread sidewalk plan should be adopted for the city.
“There are decisions that need to be made, I think, in the future with something like this that are more universal,” she said. “Possibly throughout the city, we create a plan to install sidewalks throughout the city.”
Both Kronstedt and Wethal said they support the financial incentives promised by the city to Dubuque manufacturers Hormel Foods Corp. and Klauer Manufacturing Co. for their recent expansion projects, arguing that the projects support local jobs.
Anderson said more work must be done to support local small businesses and to increase the workforce by providing child care options for families.
“The main way that small businesses can be supported is by providing affordable child care,” Anderson said. “People want to work, but they can’t find the child care that will allow them to do that.”
Dalton said, as a City Council member, she will advocate for residents to change their habits to more consistently support local businesses.
“The very best thing we can do to support them is to change our buying habits,” she said.
Toward the end of the forum, the candidates were asked how they would address systemic racism in the community.
All of the candidates agreed that racism remains an issue in the community.
Anderson, who is Black, said she experienced racist comments firsthand in Dubuque, and she believes the city must do more to openly address the existence of racism in the community.
“This is a very racist time,” she said. “We all know it is there, but nobody wants to talk about it.”
Wethal said she believes City Council members should work to build trust among different communities in the city and actively work to identify and condemn racially-motivated hate crimes.
“We must be present, and we must advocate,” she said. “It is all of our responsibility.”
Two other candidates also seek the Ward 4 seat but did not participate in Tuesday night’s event. Paul Kern did not attend, while Tim Flynn initially appeared at the event but refused to wear a face mask, despite a city ordinance requiring masks be worn in city buildings, and was asked by League of Women Voters members to leave.
Speaking with the Telegraph Herald, Flynn said he felt the requirement to wear a mask was a violation of his civil rights.