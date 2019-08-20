A recently filed petition means Manchester City Council members will have to hold an election if they want to issue $2.6 million in bonds for a new city shop on the east side of town.
The petition was submitted to the city clerk with a little more than 200 signatures.
With a reverse referendum, Iowa law states that if 10% of the total number of citizens who voted in the last city election formed a petition to oppose the proposal, then a vote could be forced or the council could go back to the drawing board. With the last election drawing 331 votes, 34 signatures were required to force a vote on the project.
City Council members at their Monday, Aug. 26, meeting are expected to consider whether to put the bond issue on the Nov. 5 ballot or to scrap the current project. If placed on a ballot, it would require support from 60% of voters to pass.
Council members supported taking out a $2.6 million bond through a reverse referendum and also recently placed the city shop project into its Urban Renewal Plan, making it eligible for tax increment financing.
“We’re offsetting bonds that were previously passed that have fallen off, so we would not be changing the levy rate with this bond,” said City Manager Tim Vick.
Opponents of the current plan object to its price tag as well as plans to move the shop to the east side of town instead of leaving it in its current location.
The council and city staff have previously stated in part that the desire to move the shop is to improve accessibility during flooding events.