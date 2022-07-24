MANCHESTER, Iowa — A woman recently pleaded guilty to stealing from an account that was receiving memorial funds for her husband’s son.
Tanya M. Coret, 36, of Mondamin, entered the plea in Iowa District Court of Delaware County to a charge of second-degree theft, as well as unrelated charges of disorderly conduct and assault causing bodily injury.
Coret initially was charged with first-degree theft in relation to the memorial fund but pleaded guilty to the lesser-included charge.
Plea documents state that prosecutors will seek a five-year suspended prison sentence, while Coret will seek a deferred judgment. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Court documents state that Coret made about $21,380 in withdrawals from the joint account she shared with her husband, Travis Duggan, of Manchester, in March and April 2021. The account was receiving money from a memorial fund set up in honor of Duggan’s son, who died in March 2021.
The disorderly conduct and assault charges stem from a May 2021 incident in which Coret and Duggan were in a fight, during which Duggan held Coret down to protect others near them. When Duggan let Coret get up, documents state, Coret assaulted Mary Duggan, of Manchester, causing “multiple lacerations and severe bleeding.”