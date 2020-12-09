The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Rosland S. Dunn, 29, no permanent address, was arrested at 11:47 a.m. Monday at 513 Garfield Ave., on charges of domestic assault with injury and possession of marijuana. Court documents state that Dunn assaulted Mark A. Thompson, 39, of 513 Garfield Ave., No. 209.
- Schueller Automotive, 1735 Radford Road, reported the theft of a vehicle worth $3,000 around 9:55 a.m. Tuesday from the business.
- Morgan M. Cornell, 24, of 3230 Getty Terrace, No. 106, reported a burglary to a motor vehicle resulting in $500 worth of criminal damage between 8:44 and 9:05 p.m. Monday from a parking lot at 351 Bell St.
- Michal E. Byrne, 36, of 2345 Abbott St., reported the theft of a smartphone and other items worth $1,110 around 8:47 p.m. Sunday from a parking lot at 3500 Dodge St.