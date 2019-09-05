The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department reported issuing more than 110 citations and making 14 arrests while participating in a statewide traffic enforcement effort that ended on Labor Day.
The effort ran from Aug. 17 to Monday, with a focus on arresting intoxicated drivers to reduce the chances of fatal collisions, according to a press release.
The local sheriff’s department reported making five arrests for having a controlled substance and one for child endangerment, as well as eight arrests on existing warrants.
Among the citations issued were 62 for speeding, eight for stop sign/stoplight violations, eight for registration violations and seven for failure to have proof of automobile insurance.
The department also issued dozens of warnings, including 87 for speeding.