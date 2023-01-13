Dustin Alfred (from left), community health worker at Crescent Community Health Center; Cassie Foley, health and wellness coordinator at Crescent Community Health Center; Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist for the City of Dubuque; and Brittany Hubanks, manager at UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association, participate in a panel discussion at Steeple Square in Dubuque on Thursday. This was the fourth in a series of community conversations presented by TH Media and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
Dustin Alfred (from left), community health worker at Crescent Community Health Center; Cassie Foley, health and wellness coordinator at Crescent Community Health Center; Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist for the City of Dubuque; and Brittany Hubanks, manager at UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association, participate in a panel discussion at Steeple Square in Dubuque on Thursday. This was the fourth in a series of community conversations presented by TH Media and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
Leaders from Dubuque’s health care providers put a focus on community engagement during a Thursday panel discussion on addressing and improving health outcomes for residents.
Representatives from UnityPoint Health, UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association, Crescent Community Health Center, MercyOne and the City of Dubuque took questions from moderators and a number of the roughly 40 attendees at the Steeple Square event, the fourth in a series of community conversations hosted by TH Media and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
Metrics shared at the event largely indicated a decline in health for Dubuque residents, though the overall number of residents with medical insurance increased.
Data from the state Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System showed an increase in rates of four major chronic illnesses in Dubuque County from 2014 to 2021 — heart disease, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
This was in spite of the fact that many contributing factors to chronic illness, such as binge drinking, smoking and lack of exercise, had stayed the same or gone down. The exception was the number of overweight people, which increased from 66.7% to 76.4% of respondents over the same period.
Panelists emphasized preventive care as key to avoiding chronic illness and maintaining overall well-being, though some noted that the opportunity to access care was not equal among all residents.
“For people of vulnerable populations, low socioeconomic means, getting a wellness check or going to the dentist is not at the top of the list of priorities,” said City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan.
Insurance data showed that ethnic minorities had higher rates of uninsured residents than White residents, with 31% of Pacific Islanders lacking health insurance in Dubuque, compared to 3% of White residents.
A running theme among panelists was meeting community members where they are.
Brittany Hubanks, manager at the VNA, discussed efforts to add telehealth options for HIV-positive patients amid the shortage of infectious-disease specialists in the Dubuque area.
Crescent Community Health Center has made multiple efforts in the area of community outreach, particularly for Dubuque’s Marshallese population. The federally qualified health center has procured grants to provide community members with cell phones, rides to medical appointments and free meal kits to improve nutrition and healthy eating, Crescent Health and Wellness Coordinator Cassie Foley said.
The center’s efforts also have included hiring Spanish and Marshallese-speaking community health workers.
“The trust between us and the patient is really big,” said Dustin Alfred, a Marshallese-speaking community health worker. “Having someone who speaks the language is really big. We can advocate, and we can be someone they can trust.”
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
