Leaders from Dubuque’s health care providers put a focus on community engagement during a Thursday panel discussion on addressing and improving health outcomes for residents.

Representatives from UnityPoint Health, UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association, Crescent Community Health Center, MercyOne and the City of Dubuque took questions from moderators and a number of the roughly 40 attendees at the Steeple Square event, the fourth in a series of community conversations hosted by TH Media and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.

Recommended for you

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.