MONTICELLO, Iowa — Police report that a Monticello resident threatened to blow up his residence Wednesday night and that he and a sheriff’s department deputy were injured in an ensuing explosion.
The resident, David J. Costello, and the deputy both were transported to Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release issued by Monticello police late Wednesday night. The deputy’s name has not been released.
Police said criminal charges are pending in connection with the incident.
The sequence of events started at about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday. A Monticello police officer and a Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to 606 N. Sycamore St. in Monticello after a woman there reported that her husband, Costello, was threatening to blow up the residence, according to the press release.
Costello was in the basement when law enforcement located him.
“Officers were attempting to communicate with the suspect when he ignited an explosion in the basement of the residence,” the release states.
Costello and the deputy were injured. Costello subsequently was arrested, and he now is being held on a court-ordered committal, according to police.
Monticello firefighters responded to the residence and put out a fire created by the explosion.
“As a precaution, surrounding residences were evacuated, and the Cedar Rapids Hazardous Devices Unit responded to assist in securing the residence,” the release states.
The neighboring residents later were allowed to return to their homes after “no additional threats to public safety were identified.” The release notes that the state fire marshal’s office is investigating the explosion.