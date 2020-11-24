Police said a Dubuque man suffering a seizure crashed into a home Monday.
The driver, Todd M. Tuecke, 43, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center with suspected minor injuries, according to a police report.
The crash occurred at about 8 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Kaufmann Avenue and Hempstead Street. Police reported that Tuecke was northbound on Hempstead when he suffered a seizure. He lost control of his vehicle, which left the roadway and hit the home at 499 Kaufmann Ave.
Police estimated the home suffered about $7,500 worth of damage.