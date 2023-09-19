Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A local cemetery walk will visit the graves of notable people from Dubuque’s past.
Great River Investigative Paranormal Society will host a guided walk Friday, Sept. 22, at Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Ave.
Check in starts at 6:30 p.m., with the walk following at 7 p.m. The cost is $10. Space is limited. Visit bit.ly/3Rq7TQv to register.
