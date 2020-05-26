DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- A new apartment complex recently opened in Dyersville.
Dreamsville Apartments, 1812 15th Ave., contains two- and three-bedroom apartments, with another building soon to open that includes one-bedroom units, along with optional attached and unattached garages.
According to its website, the complex’s owner, CAL 5 LLC also owns apartments in Cascade, Dubuque, Farley, Holy Cross, Peosta and Worthington.
The Dyersville apartments range from 681 to 1,064 square feet, and washer and dryer rentals are available. There are also furnished options available for businesses.
The new rental units are a welcome addition to the Dyersville landscape and housing market, said Karla Thompson, executive director of Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce.
“People are calling for apartments, house rentals and even furnished apartments for a temporary stay (less than six months) even during COVID-19,” she said. “New apartments/houses that are being built now could be filled with someone that will sell their home, which could be a new home for someone else. People want to live closer to work/school, be close to family or get away from crime, according to new residents that have moved to our area and have filled out our surveys.”
For more information on the apartments, call 563-580-2337 or email info@dreamsvilleapts.com.