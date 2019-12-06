Dubuque’s mayor asked the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office to investigate whether City Council Member Jake Rios should be removed from office or criminally charged for sharing materials from closed-meeting discussions.
The Telegraph Herald recently obtained city emails and other documents via an open-records request. Among those records was a Nov. 7 letter from Buol to Rios accusing him of misconduct in office for disclosing documents and recordings from closed-door council meetings related to the performance evaluation of City Manager Mike Van Milligen.
“I am referring your disclosure of confidential closed sessions and personnel information to the county attorney’s office for investigation,” Buol wrote, accusing Rios of “nonfelonious misconduct in office.”
“In addition to the violations addressed above, you may have also exposed the city organization, and most importantly its taxpayers, to potential legal claims,” Buol wrote. “You must cease and desist from further conduct in violation of your statutory duties.”
Neither Buol nor County Attorney C.J. May III responded to phone and email messages seeking comment for this story. Van Milligen declined to comment.
But Rios, who only would respond to questions from the TH via email, said he hopes May will see his “concerns were for the right reasons” and that he tried to shed light on council members’ concerns about city leadership.
“It was my duty as a public servant to whistleblow what had gone on, to the press if need be,” wrote Rios.
However, Buol in his letter argued that Iowa’s whistleblower statute “does not apply if the disclosure of the information is prohibited by statute.”
‘CITIZENS HAD THE RIGHT TO KNOW’
Rios is in the final weeks of his first — and only — term in office. He chose not to seek re-election to his Ward 4 seat in last month’s elections and will be succeeded in January by Brad Cavanagh. Rios has not attended a council meeting since Nov. 4 — the day before the election.
Days before the election, Rios provided to the TH documents discussed in closed sessions and recordings of those sessions that related to the performance of Van Milligen.
The documents included one outlining a list of 16 alleged failings and concerns shared by Rios and Council Members Luis Del Toro, Kate Larson and Brett Shaw over Van Milligen’s ability to lead “our city and staff in a trustworthy, ethical and fair fashion.” Those four called for Van Milligen’s ouster.
But with the other three council members in Van Milligen’s corner, the board reached a compromise in closed-session meetings to hire a law firm to assess the city manager’s performance and current workplace culture, according to documents and recordings provided to the TH by Rios.
However, following the resignation of then-Ward 3 Council Member Larson in August, there was no longer a majority willing to move ahead with an investigation.
The TH was in the process of authenticating that document from the four council members when, on Election Day, a citizen posted it on Facebook. Rios shared that post with the document about two hours after the polls closed.
Rios told the TH via email that he felt “citizens had the right to know about how their city government and some of its leaders attempt to cover up corruption.”
He also was referring to concerns that include what he feels is the mishandling of a lawsuit filed by the Dubuque Police Department’s highest-ranking female officer, as well as the process that led to her promotion. Capt. Abby Simon is suing the city on the grounds of discrimination.
MOTIVES QUESTIONED
Rios, in separate emails to the Telegraph Herald and to May, argued that Buol’s motivations should be questioned. Rios also argued that he is being held to a double standard.
He referenced Buol’s “past in regards to the two Hispanic councilmen,” including “his spouse’s racist comment about our Hispanic ancestry.”
In 2017, Rios and Del Toro — the first council members of Hispanic descent in Dubuque history — accused Deb Buol of “personal attacks,” intimidation and making racist statements.
Days later, Deb Buol and the men said they were working to make amends.
But one week later, Rios launched a write-in campaign to unseat the mayor. He fell short, garnering about 40% of the votes in the November 2017 election.
In the emails, Rios also claims Buol shared information from a confidential document by mentioning it as his reason not to go into a closed session in August to discuss Van Milligen’s employment agreement.
“Ultimately in this whole shitshow is the fact that nothing will ever be done to address the discrimination in the city organization,” Rios wrote to the TH. “The climate of this will just keep continuing.”
IOWA LAW
City Attorney Crenna Brumwell previously said matters discussed in closed session are confidential by statute and only can be released by court order.
But there are no criminal provisions written into Iowa’s Open Meetings and Open Records law. And Iowa Code dealing with “nonfelonious misconduct in office” does not expressly address such violations.
Rather, state law says a public official commits a serious misdemeanor if they “fail to perform any duty required of the person by law.”
Still, Council Member Ric Jones said he believes “that Rios violated both the law and his oath of office and that he should be removed from office.”
Jones emailed the county attorney on Nov. 12 to request that May “move quickly to deal with the unlawful breach of confidentiality” by Rios.
Per state law, the state attorney general or a county attorney can petition the district court to remove an elected official for reasons of corruption, extortion, felony convictions or campaign finance violations, among other reasons.
The law states elected officials also can be removed for “willful misconduct or maladministration in office” as well as “willful or habitual” neglect or refusal to perform their duties.
Removing Rios from office would be an extraordinary step, according to Randy Evans, executive director of Iowa Freedom of Information Council.
“I’m not aware of instances where that has occurred in the past,” Evans said.
He noted that the last time he can recall an Iowa official being removed from office was the 2017 impeachment of Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson, which an Iowa district court later overturned, ruling her removal from office was a violation of her right to due process. The Iowa Supreme Court denied the city’s appeal.
Brumwell said she did not know whether a city official has ever been removed from office or criminally prosecuted.
A message left with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office was not returned Thursday.
COUNCIL MEMBERS REACT
Council Members David Resnick and Brett Shaw said Buol did not consult the rest of the council prior to sending his letter to Rios.
Shaw said he does not support Buol’s actions and is “frankly very confused by them.”
“It is unreasonable to expect that even if the county attorney’s office chose to pursue this that Jake would be removed prior to the end of his term,” Shaw said. “Roy has expressed a desire to close this matter out in order to allow the council, community and city leadership to move forward. His actions completely contradict this.
“This was not a play to right a legal wrong. The desired results were negative headlines and public scorn. It is unfortunate that Roy is willing to drag city leadership through the mud in order to achieve this.”
Resnick, however, said he was “not surprised” by the mayor’s actions and supports Buol “reaching out with questions to the county attorney because it’s obvious what was done was inappropriate.”
Council Members Del Toro and Danny Sprank did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.