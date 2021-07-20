MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A popular Maquoketa-area music venue on Monday announced a return of a popular festival.
Codfish Hollow Barnstormers announced the latest iteration of its GARP Fest, dubbed Baby Garp, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11. Organizers called it “an undiluted one-day scorch fest of epic proportions that will feature some of our all-time favorite people and a bashing array of some of our new favorites.”
The one-day event will feature alternative country musician Jonny Fritz; a solo set from Johnny Delaware, of the rock band The Artisanals; indie rock singer-songwriter Torres; and Texas comedian James Austin Johnson, with the headliners to be announced next week.
Only 600 tickets will be sold, and they go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, at codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.