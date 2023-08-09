Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Dubuque’s municipal pools will host a series of special events to close the swimming season this week.
Events are scheduled for both Flora Pool, 2525 Green St., and Sutton Pool, 1900 Hawthorne St., according to a press release.
A DJ will play music during a swim party held from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Sutton Pool. Regular admission applies.
Both pools will host Flotation Night events from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10. Guests may bring their own flotation devices (no larger than 75 inches across) and squirt guns.
A free swim night will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at both pools. Admission fees will be waived for the evening open swim period at both pools.
The last day to swim is Aug. 18.
For more information, visit cityofdubuque.org/pools or call Flora Pool at 563-589-4246 or Sutton Pool at 563-589-4247.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.