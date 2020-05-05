On the recommendation of Jones County Conservation Director Brad Mormann, the Jones County Conservation Board has voted to end the contentious Mon Maq Dam project.
Mormann said it was a decision he came to after losing state funding.
“The use of federal funds has added steps to the permitting process over the past few years, which has caused the project to take longer than anticipated,” he said via email. “After already extending their grants once, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources recently decided to not extend them again.”
The news of the project’s stoppage came as welcome news for the Friends of the Mon Maq Dam, who had been vocal opponents of plans to alter the dam on the Maquoketa River near Monticello.
“We are excited about the official end of this project, and it will be interesting to see what happens next,” said Tom Osborne, of the group, in an email. “Will it be left alone, will it be maintained, can it be better utilized or will there be another attempt to remove it?”
Mormann said the Jones County Conservation Department was in the process of wrapping up the project, and there were no future plans for any repair work on the dam.
Despite nothing being in the plans, Osborne hoped future development could be undertaken.
“We feel that development of the area would benefit our community and boost local tourism while maintaining the history and beauty of the dam,” he said.