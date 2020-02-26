DARLINGTON, Wis. – The Darlington Police Department is considering applying for grants to fund the purchase of a security camera system for use in public spaces.
Police officials recently presented the idea to the Darlington Common Council, according to a social media post by the department.
The post attempts to clear up misconceptions about use of the cameras, which the department states would be used “in public spaces to deter violations and aid the police in investigations.”
“Please be aware there is no guarantee we are moving forward with implementing a camera system,” the post states. “We are looking for funding in the form of grants and we accept the real possibility it may never happen.”
The post invites public comment on the proposed use of a camera system.
The Darlington police can be reached at 608-776-4981 and online at darlingtonwi.org/Police_Home_Page.html