Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
ASBURY, Iowa -- The City of Asbury will flush hydrants during this month and next.
Flushing will occur between Sept. 11 and Oct. 6, according to a press release.
The release states that residents could experience discolored water, unusual taste or odor and low water pressure during the flushing.
Call 563-556-7106 for more information.
