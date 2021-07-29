POTOSI, Wis. — A celebration of the naming of the Wisconsin Great River Road as an All-American Road will be held next week.

The event will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Potosi Brewery, 209 S. Main St., according to the Wisconsin Mississippi River Parkway Commission.

The All-American Road designation is a special program of the National Scenic Byways.

