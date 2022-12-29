A Linn County attorney has been appointed to serve as an associate judge for the Iowa judicial district that includes Jones County.

Brandon Schrock, of North Liberty, was appointed to the Iowa Judicial District 6 bench by Gov. Kim Reynolds, according to a press release.

