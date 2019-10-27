A Dubuque man was arrested this month on federal drug charges accusing him of selling crack cocaine to a confidential police informant near Hempstead High School.
Christopher D. Emory, 32, of 574 Chestnut St., faces two counts of distributing a controlled substance near a protected location. He made an appearance last week in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
According to court documents, Emory sold cocaine within 1,000 feet of Loras College on Nov. 8, 2018, and within 1,000 feet of Hempstead High School on Nov. 20, 2018.
Emory initially was arrested Nov. 21 on state-level controlled substance violations, which later were dropped in light of the federal prosecution.
During his arrest, authorities said they found cash, ecstasy pills, plastic packaging and a digital scale at his residence.