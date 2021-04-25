A man faces two felony charges after an incident involving a handgun Saturday night in Dubuque.
Cameron C. Clay, 21, of 1560 Tower Drive, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West 17th Street on felony charges of going armed with intent and interference with official acts with a firearm, as well as carrying a concealed weapon and third-degree harassment.
Court documents state that police responded at 7:19 p.m. Saturday to the area of East 15th and Jackson streets after a disturbance was reported.
Robert J. Naderman, 57, and William C. Koranda, 29, both of 1532 Jackson St., approached officers. Naderman told officers that he suspected Clay had shot at him on April 7, and Koranda told officers that Clay had just threatened him in front of the Jackson Street residence.
Officers located Clay walking west on West 14th Street between Locust and Bluff streets.
“He ran from officers, and officers found him hiding behind a residence on 17th Street,” and Lt. Ted McClimon.
Clay was arrested, and officers found a .22-caliber revolver near where Clay had been hiding.
“The revolver was fully loaded with six .22-caliber rounds with the hammer cocked back ready to fire,” documents state.
McClimon said there were no shots fired during Saturday’s incident.