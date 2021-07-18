Limited-edition cereal commemorates MLB game at Field of Dreams

DYERSVILLE, Iowa – A limited-edition cereal will commemorate this summer’s Major League Baseball game near Dyersville.
Dwier Brown, who appeared as John Kinsella in “Field of Dreams,” Hy-Vee and PLB Sports and Entertainment have combined to create Field of Dreams Corn Flakes cereal, according to a press release.
The cereal commemorates the big-league baseball game set for Aug. 12, at a field adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site.
The release states that the cereal will be sold exclusively at Hy-Vee stores across the Midwest beginning July 26. The cereal also is available online at PLBSE.com. A two-box bundle of the cereal online sells for $29.99. A portion of each sale benefits Comfort Zone Camp, a nonprofit bereavement organization for children who have experienced the death of a parent, sibling or primary caregiver.
Fans can also enter the Field of Dreams Giveaway to attempt to win prizes that include a signed MLB baseball, autographed books, photos and posters, a signed box of Field of Dreams Cork Flakes, an autographed jersey and other items.
Visit enter.brandedjoy.com/142524 to enter. Winners will be announced at the end of August.