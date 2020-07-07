Clarke University has canceled in-person alumni homecoming events scheduled to take place Friday, Oct. 2, through Sunday, Oct. 4, according to a press release.
Due to the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the university and Clarke Alumni Association Board don't believe it's possible to gather together in a meaningful and memorable way, the release stated.
Canceled events include dinner for the Golden 50th anniversary class and Golden Plus classes, a Mississippi River cruise aboard the American Lady, an alumni recognition brunch and a tailgate party.
Commencement and athletic events will continue as scheduled. Commencement will take place at 10 a.m. Oct. 3, in the Kehl Center, with safety standards in place including required masks, limited attendance and enforced social distancing.
Clarke University football also plans to play against Baker University at 2 p.m. on Dalzell Field. More details will be determined at a later date.
The Clarke University Alumni Relations Office is developing a modified schedule of virtual events.
For more information, call 563-588-6553, email alumnirelations@clarke.edu, visit www.clarke.edu/homecoming, or look for updates on the university's social media sites.