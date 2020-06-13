Irish Hooley
McNulty School of Irish Dance members Emma Furlong (left) and Elise Sheehan perform with the group during the Irish Hooley Music Festival at Alliant Amphitheater at the Port of Dubuque on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.

 NICKI KOHL

Dubuque's Irish Hooley is the latest annual local event to fall victim to the pandemic. A press release from Hooley organizers said the event's board members have decided to cancel the 2020 Hooley.

In addition to the challenges of gathering in a large group, the press release noted concern about safe travel for the Irish bands who entertain at the August event. 

Organizers have already scheduled next year's Hooley for Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Star Brewery Stone Cliff Winery. For more information, email Irishhooley@outlook.com

