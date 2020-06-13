Dubuque's Irish Hooley is the latest annual local event to fall victim to the pandemic. A press release from Hooley organizers said the event's board members have decided to cancel the 2020 Hooley.
In addition to the challenges of gathering in a large group, the press release noted concern about safe travel for the Irish bands who entertain at the August event.
Organizers have already scheduled next year's Hooley for Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Star Brewery Stone Cliff Winery. For more information, email Irishhooley@outlook.com