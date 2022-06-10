MANCHESTER, Iowa — West Delaware Community School District Superintendent Kristen Rickey received an appealing email in 2019.
The Fulbright Leaders for Global Schools Program was recruiting participants for its second cohort. Rickey didn’t believe she would be chosen but applied anyway. She expressed the desire to learn how the Finnish education system gets fantastic results by emphasizing nature and play while de-emphasizing testing in her application.
To Rickey’s surprise, she was accepted.
The program is designed for U.S. K-12 education administrators with the intent to build relationships, foster international conversations and “empower the minds that will find global solutions to tomorrow’s challenges,” according to the Fulbright Finland Foundation website.
After multiple COVID-19-prompted delays since 2020, Rickey and her cohort made it to Finland in May, spending 10 intensive days exploring the culture and education system. By this time, the group of eight Americans had already forged a deep connection among themselves and with Finnish educators who had joined them in several Zoom conversations.
According to Rickey, they had already learned much from each other before even landing on Finnish soil.
In preparation, Rickey read “In Teachers We Trust: The Finnish Way to World-Class Schools” by Pasi Sahlberg and Timothy Walker. The book describes the Finnish approach to education as a trust-based system, which Rickey found to be true.
“Trust was at the heart of the experience,” she said, going on to add, “Every speaker used the word ‘trust.’”
This high level of trust creates a peaceful climate in the schools where there are few if any highs or lows. Rickey describes it as a feeling of evenness, which she admits was unnerving at times, being acclimated to the expressive and passionate American way of being.
Nature was another theme Rickey observed to be woven throughout the Finnish school system and culture. In the younger grades, students are given 15 minutes of recess for every hour in the classroom, taking them outside in every kind of weather. As they grow older, there is still more allotted time for recess than in American schools, with at least one hour a day.
Time also stood out to Rickey as a difference, with the Finnish system being relaxed with no pressure on time running out. There was no concept of not having enough time to meet the learning objectives. Two grade levels of students were grouped together, and they were trusted to learn in their own time.
“When they’re ready, when they need it, they will learn,” the Finnish educators told the American administrators.
This created a stress-free climate where no one seemed rushed. According to Rickey, they have an entirely different view of time and refer to the concept as “Slow School.”
The biggest surprise to Rickey was the fact there is no standardized testing. The matriculation exam between high school and college serves as a placement exam, but until then, no one’s progress is being measured through tests.
To the American administrators, this was perplexing. When asked how they knew the students were learning without assessing their progress, the Finnish took it back to trust. Their answer was the teachers are with the students every day, so they know how each is doing.
