A man recently was sentenced to two to five years of probation for his involvement in a flare-gun spree, then was arrested on an arson charge for an unrelated fire.
Chandler A. Bourgeous, 21, of Apple River, Ill., was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to four counts of reckless use of fire, three counts of second-degree arson, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of second-degree mischief.
Six other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal. Should he violate terms of his probation, Bourgeous faces a 16-year prison sentence.
All of the charges stem from a flare-gun firing spree on June 9, for which Royal W.K. Broman, 27, and Annalise M. Flogel, 16, both of Asbury, Iowa, also were charged.
At his sentencing, Bourgeous said he gave in to peer pressure on the day in question.
“I had a lot of time when I was in jail to think about my actions,” he said. “I truly regret it, and I don’t want it to impact who I am from here.”
Terry Kurt, Bourgeous’ attorney, asked Judge Thomas Bitter to grant a deferred judgment in the case. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
However, Assistant County Attorney Richard Kirkendall argued that the 16-year suspended sentence was more appropriate.
“The entire community is lucky there wasn’t more damage and more injury than there was,” he said.
In giving the suspended sentence, Bitter said Bourgeous seemed to take some responsibility for his actions but blamed most of his involvement on peer pressure.
“Anybody in your circumstances would have known what you were doing was very wrong,” he said. “Thankfully, miraculously, no one was seriously hurt.”
Court documents state that the first report connected to the flares on June 9 was received in the area of Locust and West 10th streets. Police found a vehicle owned by Eric Seeman, of Dubuque, with “both rear windows shot out by a flare.”
Nearby was a vehicle owned by Katelyn Hester, of Dubuque, with its driver’s-side window shot out and “the passenger compartment was on fire,” documents state.
Dean Beresford, of Rancho Palos, Calif., also reported that he was inside 302½ Locust St., Apt. A, when a flare shot through the window and set the carpet on fire.
Officers also responded to the 900 block of Locust Street, where Molly Carpenter, of Peosta, reported that people in a vehicle fired a flare at her. She was not injured, but the flare went through her hair.
But John English, of Shawnee, Kan., suffered a “large contusion” when struck in the thigh with a flare in the 400 block of Bluff Street.
Flogel initially was charged in adult court for her involvement in the incident, but the case was waived to juvenile court.
Broman was charged with 16 counts in the case, but he recently was found incompetent to stand trial. His case has been halted while he goes through treatment outlined in a court order.
In a separate case, Bourgeous was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday in Epworth, Iowa, on a warrant charging second-degree arson.
Court documents state that Bourgeous was shown on video assisting with the removal of property from the residence of Broman at about 2:45 p.m. May 26, with “a large amount of smoke visibly coming from the lower residence.” The pair allegedly drove away in a vehicle without notifying police or fire officials about the blaze, which caused damages that exceeded $750.
Broman was arrested in August on a charge of second-degree arson related to that blaze.