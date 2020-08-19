MANCHESTER, Iowa — As the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the Midwest earlier this year, stores such as Darcy Schiess’ boutique were forced to shutter for weeks.
As the days crawled by, Schiess began to worry not only about reopening MiaJo Boutique in Manchester, but also how she would purchase items when manufacturers overseas also were closed.
That prompted her to think about where her products come from. As a small business, she wanted people to shop local. She wondered if she should be doing the same.
“When COVID-19 hit, realizing that my product that I was sourcing was mostly being sourced overseas made me stop and realize how much money I was giving away from my community,” she said. “I wanted to see how I could help local artisans.”
For the past few months, Schiess has been tracking down local artisans willing to contribute to her store so shoppers can buy more sustainable, locally made goods. So far, she has begun selling locally made jewelry, wall art, diffusers, bath products and other offerings.
Her goal is to keep money in Iowa, provide customers with high-quality products and help other small businesses, she said.
“I have always wanted to connect people with other people or events or products,” Schiess said. “When I was thinking about this, I thought, what a great way for me to connect people with local goods.”
One local producer Schiess connected with is Janet Reinert, who makes jewelry and is now selling items at MiaJo.
“It’s just exciting to see your product out there,” Reinert said. “This is just a hobby that has grown into a small business and something I love to do. I love to create fun and unique items for people.”
Joni Puffett recently started selling a few products at MiaJo, such as her yoga mat cleaning spray. The product is already flying off the shelf, she said.
Puffett said she reached out to Schiess about selling her products at MiaJo hoping to earn extra money to launch her own business as a children’s yoga instructor.
“I think what she is doing is an awesome opportunity for anyone that is trying to start their own business,” she said. “It’s kind of like a small business incubator. It’s just awesome to know she is willing to step out on a ledge to give people like me a chance.”
Schiess said all products made by local artisans will be labeled “Corly Collective” and also will be available online. As Schiess finds more local artisans, she plans to add their products to the store.
MiaJo will continue carrying its best-selling items, but Schiess said she hopes adding new merchandise will help other small, local businesses and encourage customers to learn the importance of sourcing their products.
“My ultimate goal would be to grow the artisans we have here and help them grow as much they would like to, and always look for new artisans that are local or at least USA-based,” she said.