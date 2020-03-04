The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce will mark its 11th year of Dancing with the Stars, Dubuque Style on Saturday, June 6, at Five Flags Center.
The annual event features 10 community leaders who raise funds for nonprofit organizations of their choice. Since its inception, it has netted more than $2 million for more than 70 organizations, highlighting, educating and creating awareness for a myriad of causes.
This year’s contestants are:
- Tina Wagner, of Tri-State Occupational Health, dancing for Avery Foundation.
- Jennifer Mond, of Platinum Supplemental
- Insurance, dancing for Grand Opera House.
- Rylynn McQuillen, of Fig Leaf, dancing for Make-A-Wish.
- Kristina Castaneda, of Dubuque Community Schools, dancing for Mindful Minutes for Schools.
- Pati Gallogly, dancing for Mary’s Inn Maternity Home.
- Nicole Breitbach, of Black Hills Energy, dancing for Riverview Center.
- Brock Renbarger, of MidWestOne Bank, dancing for Junior Achievement of the Heartland.
- Jeff Hefel, of Ruhl&Ruhl Realtors, dancing for 100+ Men Who Care.
- Darin Harmon, of Kintzinger, Harmon, Konrardy, PLC, dancing for St. Mark Youth Enrichment.
- Brett Shaw, of John Deere Dubuque Works, dancing for Opening Doors/Project lifeSTYLE.