A Dubuque man who repeatedly sold crack cocaine near a park and elementary school was sentenced this week to more than 15 years in federal prison.
Mohamed A. Haidar, 31, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 15 years, eight months in prison after pleading guilty to distribution of a controlled substance. He also must serve a six-year term of supervised release after the prison term.
There is no parole in the federal system.
Federal court documents state investigators used a confidential informant for drug buys from Haidar between June and September 2018 in Dubuque. One of those sales took place within 1,000 feet of Jackson Park and Prescott Elementary School. Authorities searched Haidar’s residence on North Cascade Road and seized 14.6 grams of crack cocaine, as well as ecstasy, marijuana and a handgun with an obliterated serial number.
In a plea agreement signed in April, Haidar admitted to selling crack to a confidential informant on three occasions.
He also admitted to possessing a handgun with an obliterated serial number.
He previously had been convicted on felony drug offenses and was prohibited from owning a weapon.