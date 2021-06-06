“Become a part of something bigger than yourself.”
It was a phrase that Lauren Czeshinski heard for the first time from her coach while playing on her high school basketball team in Dubuque. The message was simple, but it resonated with her.
Now a 24-year-old working at Cottingham & Butler in Dubuque, Czeshinski has continued to pursue that goal through an extensive repertoire of volunteering for nonprofit organizations and helping to coordinate fundraising initiatives.
This year, she was awarded the 2021 Women’s Leadership Network award for service and support of nonprofit work. It was a welcomed honor, but Czeshinski insists she is just getting started.
“I struggle to say ‘no’ to things when it comes to nonprofit work,” she said. “There are so many things that people are doing that I want to pour my time and passion into.”
A native of Dubuque, Czeshinski serves as the vice president for the Foundation of Dubuque Community Schools board, was recently named a board member for United Way Dubuque Area Tri-States and is an active organizer for fundraising projects for Cottingham & Butler.
Czeshinski said she grew up in an environment of volunteerism, with her parents often working to make the community a better place.
“My mom is pretty involved as a volunteer,” she said. “Eventually, I branched out on my own.”
Czeshinski spent her high school and college years as a volunteer student coach for local women’s basketball teams. In college, she also joined United Way, serving on the local marketing and fundraising committee.
It wasn’t until she began working at Cottingham & Butler that Czeshinski would work to coordinate her most beloved initiative, the Barriers Project. Working with Amy Unmacht, the executive director of Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools, the two met with local principals and counselors to determine what resources many students were short on, which created barriers to them being successful.
“We found that kids don’t have access to things like transportation and hygiene products, particularly women’s hygiene products,” Czeshinski said. “We eventually were able to do a fundraising drive within (Cottingham & Butler) to raise money for the project.”
She said the Barriers Project has raised enough money to purchase 1,500 bus passes, hundreds of feminine hygiene products and numerous other items.
It’s not the only fundraising effort she helped start. Six months ago, Czeshinski was approached by a co-worker looking to give back to the community. The two eventually came up with a local donation initiative that raised $6,400 for St. Mark Youth Enrichment.
It was this eagerness toward making the community a better place at such a young age that attracted Danielle Peterson, president and CEO of United Way of Dubuque Tri-States, to invite Czeshinski onto the organization’s board.
“She is filling a younger role for our board, and she already has a great sense of community needs,” Peterson said.
Czeshinski plans to inspire more people her age to join her in volunteering in the community.
“A lot of people my age say they will volunteer when they are older, but I think that is ridiculous,” she said. “I want more young people to see how wonderful giving back to the community can be.”