A Dubuque man is accused of brandishing knives at his ex-girlfriend.
Thevorius D. Medley, 36, of 3268 Hillcrest Road, No. 9, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with domestic assault while displaying a weapon and child endangerment. His next court hearing is set for Thursday, April 9.
Court documents state that police responded to Medley’s residence at about 2:10 p.m. March 31. Heather B.E. Kennedy, 29, who also lives at the residence, told police that she and Medley broke up recently but they still lived together while he worked to get his own apartment.
They started arguing, and Kennedy told police that Medley had a 12-inch kitchen knife. Documents state that Kennedy convinced Medley to put down that knife, but he soon produced a 4-inch knife. At this time, the couple’s 11-year-old son was in between his parents.
Kennedy was able to exit the residence and call police.
Documents state that, when interviewed, Medley denied brandishing a knife.