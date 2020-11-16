The city of Dubuque could soon regain ownership of a historic downtown fire station.
Today, the Dubuque City Council will vote to approve a settlement agreement between the city and Dubuque Bank and Trust to acquire Engine House No. 1, located at 1805 Central Ave.
Under the proposed agreement, DB&T would hand over the deed of the building, constructed in 1884, to the city and pay $450,000.
The agreement stems from a previous partnership between the bank and the city to restore the engine house.
In 2011, city officials worked to develop the Engine House, following the Housing Department moving its offices out of the building in 2008. Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen said the building was eligible to receive federal and state historic tax credits, but the city was unable to apply for them.
As a solution, the city turned to DB&T and agreed to turn over the building to the company, so it could apply for the historic tax credits.
“We reached out to Dubuque Bank and Trust, and they had agreed to be the developer of the project,” Van Milligen said. “The city sold the building to them.”
The city also agreed to provide DB&T a $1.7 million loan to fund the restoration. More than $900,000 in state and federal historic tax credits were granted for the project, along with funds from the Dubuque Racing Association. However, the project eventually exceeded initial cost projections, requiring DB&T to invest an additional $450,000 to see the work completed.
In 2012, Head Start and Crescent Community Health Center moved into the newly restored structure to occupy the first and second floor of the building, respectively.
The Engine House is still occupied by Head Start on the first floor. The second floor is vacant, following Crescent Community Health Center’s move to the Millwork District.
Following the project’s completion, Van Milligen said the historic tax credits tied to the building required that no alterations be made to the building for seven years, or the tax credits could be revoked. As a result, the city waited before approaching DB&T to re-acquire the building.
“We reached out and said we know you are not in the business of owning real estate,” Van Milligen said. “We would like to work out gaining ownership of the building again.”
Michael Coyle, attorney representing DB&T, said the details of the settlement agreement were reached amicably between both parties.
“It’s a very friendly agreement,” Coyle said. “This is how the numbers all worked together.”
Under the settlement agreement, the city will release the bank of its loan obligation. Van Milligen said Head Start will continue to occupy the building, while the city searches for another tenant for the second floor, if the deal is approved.
“We’re going to examine the possibilities of what to do with the second floor,” Van Milligen said. “We’re not interested in just leasing to anybody. We would like it to be something that the neighborhood needs.”
Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol said he is in favor of the settlement agreement.
“I think the city is definitely the entity that should be the owner of the property,” Buol said. “It was ultimately the goal that we should re-acquire that building.”