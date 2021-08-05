An annual giveaway of supplies to help students and families prepare for the upcoming school year will be held this weekend in Dubuque.

Back to School Bash 2021-2022 will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Comiskey Park, 255 E. 24th St.

The event provides a variety of free supplies.

Contact Anderson Sanci at 563-589-4249 or asanci@cityofdubuque.org for more information.

