GALENA, Ill. – One person was injured in a garage fire Sunday night near Galena.
Firefighters responded at 7:15 p.m. Sunday to 6062 N. Council Hill Road, a residence owned by Brad Aylesworth, according to authorities.
Galena Fire Chief Randy Beadle said Aylesworth was injured and possibly burned.
“I don’t know the extent of his injuries,” Beadle said.
He said the garage contained antique cars and miscellaneous equipment and “was fully involved when we arrived.”
The garage and its contents were destroyed.
Firefighters were on the scene for three hours.
Beadle did not have a damage estimate.
Fire departments from East Dubuque, Menominee, Scales Mound and Hazel Green, Wis., provided mutual aid.