SAVANNA, Ill. -- Authorities are investigating a "suspicious" death after a body was discovered in the Mississippi River this morning near Savanna.
The name of the White male has not been released.
The Carroll County Sheriff's Department was notified at about 8:20 a.m. today that a body was found in the river at Miller's Landing, about four miles north of Savanna, according to a press release.
Officials reported that the death is "suspicious in nature" and encouraged anyone with information to call the sheriff's department at 815-244-2635 or Carroll County Crime Stoppers at 815-244-7867.
The Northwest Illinois Critical Incident Response team is investigating the incident.