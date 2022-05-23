Kaylee Webb, owner of A New You Spa & Boutique, poses in her business at 3337 Hillcrest Road. In the new location, she was able to expand the boutique side of her business, and she will now be launching her own line of hair care products and perfume.
Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will share other local developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A Dubuque spa owner has settled into a new location and plans to launch lines of hair care products and perfumes.
A New You Spa & Boutique moved in March to 3337 Hillcrest Road, Suite A, west of John F. Kennedy Road. The suite used to be the location of Carol Ann Boutique & Body.
Owner Kaylee Webb first opened the spa in 2018 at 3080 Cedar Crest Court, but she had been looking for a place to expand her business.
“I was able to take A New You and really build on it,” she said.
The layout of the new location allowed Webb to add a full retail area. At the previous location, she had space to sell only a few clothing items.
Webb also plans to launch her own hair care line, Meraki Magic, and perfume line, DNK Secrets. She said she has worked with labs to develop the products and scents that she liked.
“Ever since COVID, I feel like it’s really changed in how people see small business,” she said. “I feel like putting my own brand on my own product is a bigger deal now because people have really been targeting small businesses. Everybody is going to the big stores all the time, but people just really seek out small businesses more.”
To start, Webb plans to have 25 hair care products and four perfumes. Her goal is to have the products available by June 26, which is also when she plans to hold an open house for the spa.
Webb, a licensed esthetician, also offers many skin care services through the spa and asks customers what they want most in their skin care.
“I’m able to take feedback from clients and create what people are gravitating toward,” she said. “The community keeps supporting me and spreading the word about my business.”
A New You Spa & Boutique is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, though spa services are by appointment only. For more information, call or text the spa at 563-552-7082 or visit anewyoudbq.com.
