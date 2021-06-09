The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Courtney D. Brant, 26, no permanent address, was arrested at 6:18 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Marshall Street on charges of second-degree theft and forgery, as well as warrants charging four counts of probation violation.
- Robert J. Winders, 45, of 2384 Gordon Drive, reported a case of identity theft resulting in the loss of $1,352 between 6 a.m. and 12:35 p.m. Sunday.
- Mary R. Dye, 63, of 3712 Pennsylvania Ave., No. I92, reported $500 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle between 6:25 p.m. Friday and 11:35 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Washington Street.