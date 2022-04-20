GARNAVILLO, Iowa – A Clayton County man recently won a $50,000 Powerball prize.

Steven Kessler, 59, of Garnavillo, matched four of five white balls and the Powerball in the April 16 drawing, according to a press release today from Iowa Lottery.

Kessler said in the release that he checked his ticket at a local convenience store the day after the drawing.

“There were three people at the store when I checked, so the whole town of Garnavillo pretty much knows,” he said.

Kessler said he plans to save most of his winnings and might use some to pay off his car.

The odds of matching four white balls and the Powerball is about one in 913,000.

