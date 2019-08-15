Northeast Iowa Community College is expanding its Opportunity Dubuque child care initiative for students undergoing job training.
The short-term training programs offer tuition assistance for qualifying students and child care assistance during training and up to one year after full-time eligible employment. It has been expanded to serve students in 19 training programs, according to a press release.
It states that child care services are also available for parents while they are in class.
The programs can be completed in four months or less and include commercial driver’s license, welding, industrial maintenance, building construction, business analytics and emergency medical technician.
The child care assistance program is funded through a partnership of Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, City of Dubuque, Dubuque County and Greater Dubuque Development Corp.’s Dubuque Works initiative.
Starting this fall, NICC will host information sessions for several of the above programs. At the sessions, prospective students can learn about the training program, employers hiring certificate graduates, the earning potential of each career area and whether they qualify for free training.
A list of information sessions scheduled this fall is available at nicc.edu/cpc.